Hundreds of plastic containers burn in massive fire at plant nursery in Kissimmee

More than 70 firefighters responded to a massive fire at a nursery in Kissimmee, Florida, on Thursday morning where nearly five acres of plastic planters caught fire, sending plumes of smoke into the air.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. behind Nursery Supplies, Inc., according to Osceola County Fire Rescue. At the time, two acres of plastic planters were reportedly on fire, which spread to five acres, officials said.

Helicopter video showed the massive blaze with multiple fire trucks pouring water onto the flames, as smoke billowed into the air.

Those who worked at the nursery were evacuated due to the fire, officials said. No injuries have been reported.

Around 1 p.m. – 13 hours after the first began – officials told FOX 35's Matt Trezza that the fire was contained and under control, though firefighters would be monitoring for flare-ups and hot spots.

What caused the fire remains under investigation.

In a statement to FOX 35 News, a company spokesperson for Nursery Supplies said it appears that the fire started along the back fence of the company's property.

"The safety of our team members and our neighbors in the nearby community are our top priority and concern. We are thankful that the team in the plant at the time the fire started was quickly evacuated, and there have been no reported injuries," the statement read.

Deputy Haskett said firefighters from multiple agencies helped fight the fire, including Orange County and Kissimmee.

He said there was likely a propane tank explosion within the fire, adding that all the other tanks were secured.

Fire officials were monitoring the air quality because of the large amount of smoke coming from the burning plastic.

"These pots are burning into soot, just carbon, and carbon monoxide, a small amount that dissipates in the air, carbon dioxide and water. Nothing exotic. No cyanide, like you can get in some fires, no exotic chemicals like you can get in some fires," said Dr. Todd Husty, a public health official.