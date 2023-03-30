Massive auto museum puts the 'car' in Cartersville

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. Well, the same could be said about automobiles.

"Every car has a story," says Tom Shinall, director of development at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum. "This museum is special because it is multi-generational. It doesn’t matter young or old; coming in, there’s a connection point to cars."

Savoy Automobile Museum opened in December 2021, and has since drawn visitors from around the world with its staggering collection of cars and packed schedule of special programs. Located on a nearly 40-acre property not far from I-75, the museum contains five galleries, four of which feature rotating exhibits and one of which showcases cars from the museum’s permanent collection.

Opening next week — just in time for spring break — is a special exhibit called "75 Years of Porsche," which includes memorable cars from the company’s 75 years in business. Student-built automobiles from Georgia Tech will be highlighted in an exhibit opening in May, and in June, the museum will unveil an exhibit called "Haul of Fame," showcasing iconic American-made pickup trucks.

Savoy Automobile Museum is located at 3 Savoy Lane in Cartersville. Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays, and general admission is $15 for adults and $5 for youth ages 3 to 12. For more information on visiting the museum, click here.