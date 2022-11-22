Sheriff: 17-year-old missing Newton County teen never returned home from school

article

Deputies need your help finding a Newton County teenager missing for days after going missing while at school.

Officials say on Nov, 17, 17-year-old Mason Stokes did not return home from his school on Sewell Road in Mansfield, Georgia.

The missing teenager is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and hair.

Stokes was last known to be wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, and white and yellow Nike shoes.

If you have seen Mason or know where he could be, call the Newton County Sheriff's Office at 678-625-1515.