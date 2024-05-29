Masked thieves held man at gunpoint during Atlanta apartment, police say

article

Detectives are looking for three people connected to a violent home invasion in Atlanta.

Investigators say the robbery happened around 10 p.m. on May 15 at the CORE at Lindbergh apartments on the 700 block of Morosgo Drive.

The victim told officers that he heard a knock on his front door and went to answer. When he opened the door, three masked men forced their way into the apartment.

Once inside, the men pistol-whipped their victim and held him at gunpoint while they robbed him.

Investigators have not said whether they think the victim was targeted by the robbers or if it was a random crime.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477.