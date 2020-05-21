Masked gunmen rob store, Athens police investigate

Athens-Clarke County police are searching for the two men connected to the armed robbery of an auto parts store Wednesday.

According to police, around 9:15 p.m. two males wearing blue surgical-type masks went into an O'Reilly Auto Parts store located in the 200 Hawthorne Avenue. One of the suspects pulled out a black semi-auto handgun, threatened employees.

Police said both of the suspects demanded money.

The first suspect was described as a black male, wearing dark clothing and a hoodie with the hood up.

The second suspect was described as also wearing dark clothing, but with a neon yellow hoodie.

A witness in the parking lot told police the suspects drove off in a small grey sedan.

Anyone with information about this case or involved suspects should contact Det. Scott Black at (762)400-7058.

Crime Stopper tipsters may be eligible for a reward for information leading to an identification and arrest in the case.