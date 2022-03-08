Mask mandate will continue at Clayton County Schools through summer

Clayton County Public Schools said they will continue with their current COVID-19 protocols, including a mask mandate, through the end of the year.

During an online session Clayton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Morcease J. Beasley told parents about the plans to continue with the mandate through the end of the school year.

"Our protocols will remain in place through the remainders of the school year," Dr. Beasley said.

The announcement comes as cases continue to drop and most metro Atlanta school districts have eased their COVID-19 mandates.

"These protocols include masks, yes, masks are required by all in all facilities and on school buses," Dr. Beasley said.

The superintendent said those who would like to enter any of the school district facilities also will be required to use their app daily.

Dr. Beasley said the policies will be reevaluated over the summer and updates will be given to the school board as they become available.

According to the school district COIVD-19 dashboard, positive cases have dropped from 2,216 cases per 100,000 Clayton County residents at end of January to 187 cases per 100,000 residents at the end of February. Staff positives have also dropped to 14 last week versus 785 at the start of the New Year and 18 students tested positive last week versus 298 reported the second week of February.

Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported the 7-day average for both PCR and antigen positive cases fell below 1,000 for the first time in three months.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____