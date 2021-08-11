Mask mandate expands to all of Fulton County Schools, district says

article

Fulton County School System has expanded its mask mandate to include all schools.

The decision follows new data revealing all cities within the district are now reporting more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

County health officials said that means there is a high community spread in those areas.

Just six days earlier, the district only issues mandates for 26 elementary, middle, and high schools based on the fact that 13 of the 14 cities in the county exceed the level of COVID-19 rates that public health officials consider "high community spread."

The mandate also extends to school buses.

The more virulent Delta variant now accounts for about 90% of new cases across the state, according to health officials.

As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, the two-week average of new COVID-19 positive PCR tests has risen to 3,272, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. The GDPH data also shows for the second day in a row, the combined positive PCR and antigen tests have inched higher, hovering just below 7,000, a number not seen since the end of January. The seven-day average is now above 5,536.

Vaccinations in Georgia this week surpassed 9 million doses with 46.5% of those 12 and older who can receive the vaccine is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That number lags behind the national average of 58.8%.

