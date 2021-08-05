Fulton County to require masks for schools with high COVID-19 rates

article

Students in more than two dozen Fulton County schools will be required to wear a mask starting next week.

Thursday morning, Fulton County officials released new guidance for schools where the rate of infection is high.

School officials say they made the decision based on the fact that 13 of the 14 cities in the county exceed the level of COVID-19 rates that public health officials consider "high community spread."

As of Thursday, the district will make masks mandatory at 26 elementary, middle, and high schools.

You can find a full list of the affected schools here. This list will be updated weekly.

While face coverings are mandated for all students on Fulton County School buses, the county is only highly recommending masks be worn for students in staff in areas where the rate is designated low or moderate.

