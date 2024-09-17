GBI asking for help solving 15-year-old murder of Douglas County grandmother

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public for help solving the 15-year-old murder of a Douglas County grandmother.

On Sept. 19, 2009, Maryanne Humphrey was working at a Circle K on Stewart Mill Road when a masked man walked into the business and tried to rob the store at gunpoint.

Officials say that Humphrey tried to stop the man. In the one photo taken from surveillance footage, the 63-year-old grandmother is seen struggling with the would-be robber.

Image from a 2009 incident in Douglasville related to the murder of Maryanne Humphrey. (Provided by Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

During the struggle, investigators say the man fired at least one shot, killing Humphrey.

Now, nearly 15 years after her death, the identity of the Douglas County woman's killer remains unknown.

With the anniversary coming up, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation has renewed its calls for any information that could help catch the man.

The GBI will hold a press conference to ask for leads on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the agency's headquarters in Decatur. A spokesperson for Humphrey's family will also be there.

If you have any information that could help with the case, contact the GBI or the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.