Investigators share photo of 2009 murder suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Douglas County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image from a 2009 incident in Douglasville related to the murder of Maryanne Humphrey. article

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Criminal investigators in Douglas County shared an image of a person they believe committed a 2009 murder.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of what appeared to be a frame from a security camera video. Investigators said the photo is related to the Sept. 21, 2009, death of Maryanne Humphrey. 

The incident happened at a Circle K on W Stewart Mill Road in Douglasville, officials said. The sheriff's office said investigators are still looking for the culprit.

"Help bring justice to Mrs. Humphrey and her family," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Capt. Jon Mauney at 770-920-4993 or jmauney@sheriff.douglas.ga.us or 1st Lt. Chuck Catlin at 678-486-1237 or ccatlin@sheriff.douglas.ga.us.