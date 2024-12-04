MARTA train derails near King Memorial Station, rail service suspended

Image 1 of 5 ▼

A westbound MARTA train derailed near King Memorial Station early this morning. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m., with 16 passengers aboard the train. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, according to MARTA officials.

Passengers were transferred to another train and transported to Candler Park Station. MARTA officials, including the Safety, Police, and Rail Operations teams, arrived on-site to investigate the derailment. Preliminary findings indicate that one set of train wheels, known as a truck, lost contact with the rail.

Efforts began to re-rail the train car and move it to the rail yard. In the meantime, MARTA is providing alternative transportation options, including bus service between Georgia State and Candler Park stations. Riders are also able to access discounted Uber and Lyft trips through the MARTAConnect program.

Regular train service through the affected area will resume once the situation is resolved. MARTA has notified the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) about the incident and is working to ensure a thorough investigation.