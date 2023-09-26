MARTA to replace track near Atlanta airport rail station

article

MARTA wants riders heading to and from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport to be prepared for construction delays.

The transit authority says it will begin to replace tracks near the Airport rail station starting on Wednesday, Oct. 4.

The track replacement work is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 through 6, Oct. 11 through 13, Oct. 27, and Nov. 3.

Riders on the Red and Gold Lines may see delays during work times. Officials say riders should allow an extra 10 to 15 minutes on travel time.

Customers traveling from the Airport to Buckhead, Medical Center, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, or the North Springs station will need to transfer to the Red Line at the Lindbergh Center Station.

MARTA says the replacements will end with customers seeing safer trains, fewer delays, and an improved ride feel.

The project is part of a multi-year effort by the transit authority to replace tracks and switches across the system.