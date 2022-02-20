MARTA: Red Line track replacement ahead of schedule

article

MARTA announced Sunday that 2ork on its Red Line tracks, which suspended operations at multiple stations, is ahead of schedule.

MARTA provided a progress update, saying crews positioned crossties with rail sitting on them to be fastened by Sunday morning.

Workers have been replacing tracks on the corridor between Ga. 400 lanes non-stop since Friday night.

MARTA did not provide an updated estimate of when the project would be finished. The original estimate expected the project to be complete by the end of Wednesday.

"We're working 24-hours a day for the next couple of days to make sure we get this job done and get this system back in service," Senior Project Manager Anthony Riviere said.

Which MARTA stations are suspending rail service?

MARTA said Red Line trains will not operate south of Dunwoody Station, between the Dunwoody and Buckhead, until the project is complete.

The Medical Center Station sits between those two, so that station will also not receive train service.

Getting around during MARTA's track replacement project

MARTA says Gold Line trains will operate with increased service.

Local shuttle busses will make stops at Dunwoody, Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations.

A nonstop express bus will be available between the Lenox and Dunwoody stations. Bus shuttles will not serve Lindbergh Center Station. Passengers should use a bus at Lenox Station to transfer between Red and Gold lines.

MARTA offers Uber and Lyft rideshare vouchers. The voucher can also be downloaded using the QR codes in rail stations.

Why is MARTA replacing tracks near Ga. 400?

The tracks have reached the end of their lifespan.

Leaders hope the changes will enhance the safety of the rail system and reduce future train delays.

With new equipment, train speeds and frequencies can increase.

"Every once in a while, we have to do stuff like this because the equipment wears out and we have to run slower in these areas," Riviere said.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE