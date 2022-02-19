MARTA track replacement work suspends Red Line service south of Dunwoody for several days

MARTA said crews are working to replace old tracks, suspending Red Line service south of Dunwoody Station for several days.

MARTA officials say the suspension began Friday evening and is expected to continue through Wednesday.

The transit authority is replacing tracks at the center of Ga.-400. The area is used by trains frequently to switch from one track to another, project engineer Kevin Kelley said.

The tracks are about 40 years old and at the end of their lifespan.

Local and express bus shuttles are still available from Dunwoody to Medical Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations.

MARTA advised passengers transferring between Red and Gold lines to do so at Lenox Station where bus services are available non-stop to Dunwoody. There is no bus service to Dunwoody from Lindbergh Center Station.

Pulling out tracks is making it impossible to run trains.

"We'll be working around the clock and we'll be working through inclement weather and cold weather to get this done," Kelley said.

Gold Lines between Doraville and Airport stations will operate with increased frequency.

