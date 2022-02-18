MARTA track replacement project to improve safety, cause temporary delays

Beginning Friday night, MARTA is working on an improvement project in northeast Atlanta. But before commuters see improvements, they may see some delays.

MARTA will start making heavy rail improvements on its Red Line.

Leaders hope the changes will enhance the safety of the rail system and reduce future train delays.

But this means trains won't be able to use some railways for the next five days.

So during this work, the Red Line between the Dunwoody and Buckhead stations will not operate.

The Medical Center Station sits between those two, so that train will also not be running.

The work is expected to start Friday at 9 p.m., so regular commuters should not have their travel affected.

MARTA does have a plan in place for the next five days to get residents around the work.

Gold Line trains will continue to operate with increased service that commuters can connect to via a shuttle bus at Atlantic Station. Local shuttle busses will also make stops at every affected station.

A nonstop express bus will be available between the Lenox and Dunwoody Station.

Some ride-share vouchers will also be available for riders.

The project is expected to wrap up by the end of the day Wednesday.

