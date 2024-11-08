MARTA to suspend rail service at Indian Creek for bridge construction

article

MARTA will temporarily suspend rail service to Indian Creek Station on Dec. 8 and 9 as part of an ongoing project to install a new pedestrian bridge and improve accessibility at the station. During this time, the Blue Line will end at Kensington Station, with MARTA providing bus shuttles to transport passengers between Indian Creek and Kensington Stations.

The shutdown is part of the Indian Creek Station Rehabilitation Project, an initiative focused on enhancing safety, accessibility, and the overall customer experience at the station. The new pedestrian bridge, which will span over the railroad tracks, is designed to improve access for pedestrians and cyclists and will support a future trail network on the station’s north side.

Additional station upgrades under the rehabilitation project include a full cleaning, flooring replacement, renovation of the western plaza, bus loop enhancements, and fare gate improvements.

Though train service will be paused, parking will remain available at Indian Creek Station. MARTA is encouraging riders to park at Kensington Station for ease of access during the construction period. All bus routes that typically serve Indian Creek will operate on their usual schedules.

Riders are advised to visit MARTA's official website, itsmarta.com, for updates on the project and details about the service changes.