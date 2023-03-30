MARTA service disrupted in Dunwoody after person appears to jump in front of train

article

An emergency situation on the northbound MARTA track at Dunwoody is causing issues this morning for anyone who needs to use the train on that line.

An incident occurred at approximated 7:30 a.m. Thursday. MARTA says it has established a bus shuttle service from North Springs to Medical Center.

According to MARTA, it appears that someone killed themselves by jumping in front of the train from the Dunwoody platform. Rail power has been de-energized and emergency responders are clearing the scene.

No other information is available at this time.