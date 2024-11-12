MARTA seeks public input on proposed I-285 express lanes project

article

Residents now have the opportunity to weigh in on a transformative project that would add express lanes along a significant stretch of the Interstate 285 corridor.

MARTA is conducting a planning study to determine the optimal design for these lanes, which would span more than 30 miles between the H.E. Holmes and Indian Creek MARTA stations.

Community input meetings are scheduled to begin on Dec. 4 in Smyrna. Additional meetings will be held on Dec. 5 with one session in Atlanta and another in Clarkston.