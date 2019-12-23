MARTA police fire employee following arrest
ATLANTA - A MARTA police employee was fired following his arrest in Paulding County.
Reserve Sergeant Glenn Bellamy was terminated Monday due to “pending criminal charges” against him, a MARTA spokesperson confirmed.
The Paulding County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested Bellamy on Dec. 14 on charges of simple battery and cruelty to children
MARTA release a statement Monday which read in part:
“MPD will not tolerate any criminal misconduct. Officers will be held accountable for their actions whether on or off-duty.”
No word on if Bellamy has retained legal counsel or when his next court appearance is scheduled.