MARTA police fire employee following arrest

A MARTA police employee was fired following his arrest in Paulding County.

Reserve Sergeant Glenn Bellamy was terminated Monday due to “pending criminal charges” against him, a MARTA spokesperson confirmed.

The Paulding County’s Sheriff’s Office arrested Bellamy on Dec. 14 on charges of simple battery and cruelty to children

MARTA release a statement Monday which read in part:

“MPD will not tolerate any criminal misconduct. Officers will be held accountable for their actions whether on or off-duty.”

No word on if Bellamy has retained legal counsel or when his next court appearance is scheduled.