MARTA offering more frequent train service for Peach Bowl

MARTA will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta on Dec. 30 for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and game.

Beginning at 11 a.m., trains will run every 6 minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station. At 7 p.m., service frequency will decrease to 10 minutes.

Starting at 9:30 a.m., MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station to move people to the Peach Bowl.

Extra trains will be placed into service to accommodate increased ridership after the game.

