MARTA offering more frequent train service for Peach Bowl
ATLANTA - MARTA will run more frequent train service through downtown Atlanta on Dec. 30 for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl parade and game.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl: Ole Miss to face Penn State in SEC-Big Ten matchup of 10-2 teams
Beginning at 11 a.m., trains will run every 6 minutes on the Red/Gold Line between Lindbergh Center Station and Airport Station and on the Blue/Green Line between Ashby Station and King Memorial Station. At 7 p.m., service frequency will decrease to 10 minutes.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., MARTA will run a shuttle train between Five Points Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station to move people to the Peach Bowl.
Fan activities planned ahead of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in metro Atlanta
Extra trains will be placed into service to accommodate increased ridership after the game.
SAFETY:
- Uniformed MARTA police officers and MARTA Transit Ambassadors will be available at rail stations if you need assistance.
- Stay clear of train doors. Blocked doors will prevent trains from departing.
- Download MARTA’s See&Say 2.0 app here MARTA (itsmarta.com) to report suspicious activity.