Fan activities planned ahead of Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in metro Atlanta

Fans gearing up for the highly anticipated 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 30 in Atlanta can expect a packed schedule of activities leading up to the face-off between No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State.

Kicking off the festivities is the annual Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium on Dec. 29 from 5 to 9 p.m. Attendees will have the chance to explore the Georgia Aquarium, surrounded by fellow football enthusiasts, and enjoy a lively pep rally at 7 p.m. ET featuring cheerleaders, mascots, and pep bands from both teams.

The excitement continues on Dec. 30 with the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Parade Presented by Lions Clubs International, starting at 8 a.m. ET. The parade, featuring floats, classic cars, cheerleaders, mascots, and award-winning marching bands, winds its way around Centennial Olympic Park, leading to FanFest at the Georgia World Congress Center.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest Built by The Home Depot, running from 8 a.m. to noon Dec. 30 in Hall C, promises a four-hour celebration of college football with food, interactive games, entertainment, official limited merchandise, giveaways, and a massive pep rally featuring both teams' official bands and cheerleaders.

The climax of the event unfolds at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where No. 11 Ole Miss and No. 10 Penn State will go head-to-head at noon ET Dec. 30, with the game televised nationally on ESPN. Don't miss the action-packed lineup of events, making the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl an unforgettable experience for fans.



