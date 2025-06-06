MARTA closing Five Points Station entrances for massive renovation project
ATLANTA - More changes are coming to Atlanta's Five Points Station as MARTA continues a $230 million overhaul of the major transit hub.
Starting on Friday, the station's entrances on Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza, and Peachtree Street will be closed as part of the construction project.
What we know:
The closures are part of a major construction project that involves crews tearing down the concrete canopy over the station. MARTA plans to add a new canopy, community spaces, and a centralized bus hub designed to improve long-term functionality and rider experience.
"This is much more than aesthetic," MARTA spokesperson Greg Giuffrada told FOX 5 in May. "It really is a functional necessity for us to get a new canopy over this station, to protect it from the elements, so that all of our trains, all of our equipment underneath, are protected and can keep running without water intrusion."
As of Friday, travelers will only be able to use the Forsyth Street entrance to get on a bus and enter the train station.
Rail service and transfers will operate as scheduled.
Customer service offices, including Reduced Fare and the RideStore, will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and relocate. Reduced Fair will still be available at MARTA headquarters across from Lindbergh Center Station. Thge RideStore will be located at Sandy Springs Station as well as the Airport Station.
MARTA bus service at Five Points Station
By the numbers:
Beginning on June 6, the following bus detours will go into effect.
The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:
- 3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
The following routes will end at Georgia State Station:
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
The following bus routes end at King Street Station:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 899 – Old Fourth Ward
The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
Bus routes operated by regional transit partners may have schedule changes related to this project. Affected riders can Please visit CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress' websites to learn more.
