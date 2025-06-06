MARTA closing Five Points Station entrances for massive renovation project

article

The Brief Starting on Friday, MARTA is shutting down multiple entrances to its Five Points Station as it works to overhaul the transit hub. The closures are part of a major construction project that involves crews tearing down the concrete canopy over the station. Multiple bus routes have been affected by the closures. Rail service will operate as scheduled.



More changes are coming to Atlanta's Five Points Station as MARTA continues a $230 million overhaul of the major transit hub.

Starting on Friday, the station's entrances on Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza, and Peachtree Street will be closed as part of the construction project.

What we know:

The closures are part of a major construction project that involves crews tearing down the concrete canopy over the station. MARTA plans to add a new canopy, community spaces, and a centralized bus hub designed to improve long-term functionality and rider experience.

"This is much more than aesthetic," MARTA spokesperson Greg Giuffrada told FOX 5 in May. "It really is a functional necessity for us to get a new canopy over this station, to protect it from the elements, so that all of our trains, all of our equipment underneath, are protected and can keep running without water intrusion."

As of Friday, travelers will only be able to use the Forsyth Street entrance to get on a bus and enter the train station.

Rail service and transfers will operate as scheduled.

Customer service offices, including Reduced Fare and the RideStore, will close at 5 p.m. on Friday and relocate. Reduced Fair will still be available at MARTA headquarters across from Lindbergh Center Station. Thge RideStore will be located at Sandy Springs Station as well as the Airport Station.

MARTA bus service at Five Points Station

By the numbers:

Beginning on June 6, the following bus detours will go into effect.

The following routes will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street:

3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue

21 – Memorial Drive

40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

813 – Atlanta University Center

Three bus routes will be detoured to maintain service to Downtown and no longer stop at Five Points:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

42 – Pryor Road

816 – North Highland Avenue

The following routes will end at Georgia State Station:

21 – Memorial Drive

42 – Pryor Road

49 – McDonough Boulevard

55 – Jonesboro Road

107 – Glenwood

186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following bus routes end at King Street Station:

26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

813 – Atlanta University Center

899 – Old Fourth Ward

The following route will terminate at Civic Center Station:

816 – North Highland Avenue

Bus routes operated by regional transit partners may have schedule changes related to this project. Affected riders can Please visit CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress' websites to learn more.