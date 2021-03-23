MARTA bus fatally struck man in dark roadway, police say

Clayton County police are investigating after they said a MARTA bus struck and killed a pedestrian on Monday evening.

Police said a 33-year-old man was crossing in a dark area of Ga. Highway 85 in Riverdale when the bus struck him. Police said he was not near a crosswalk and the area was not illuminated.

Police are waiting to notify next-of-kin before releasing the victim's name.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and did not provide any charges.

