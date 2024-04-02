MARTA bus driver dies after medical emergency Tuesday morning

article

A MARTA bus driver died Tuesday morning after a medical emergency, according to MARTA officials.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the Hamilton garage at the Hamilton E Holmes MARTA Station.

There were no passengers on board at the time and the bus sustained minor damage when it hit a pole.

The operator had been with MARTA for 20 years, MARTA said.

They will provide grief counselors for the employee's coworkers at Hamilton garage today and for as long as needed.

The bus driver's name has not been released.