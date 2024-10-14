MARTA announces leadership transition

article

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has appointed Steven Parker and LaShanda Dawkins to key interim leadership roles following the departure of Chief of Staff Melissa Mullinax, who leaves after six years of service.

Parker, who currently serves as the Assistant General Manager of External Affairs, will step into the role of interim Chief of Staff. He brings a diverse background to the position, having previously worked as Chief Innovation Officer for the Transportation Security Administration, where he led efforts to foster innovation across the agency. Parker's career also includes serving as General Counsel for Storybrand, a major brand and marketing firm, and as Political Director for the Jon Ossoff U.S. Senate campaign.

Dawkins, the Assistant General Manager of Labor and Employee Relations, will take on the role of interim Chief Administrative Officer. With more than 18 years of experience at MARTA, Dawkins has been a key advisor on human resources and labor matters, helping guide the Authority through its largest expansion in 40 years. She has also held legal positions as Assistant General Counsel for the City of Jacksonville and General Director of Policy and Compliance for Duval County Public Schools.

"Steven and LaShanda have demonstrated exceptional leadership throughout their careers, and we are confident they will continue to drive MARTA forward during this transition," MARTA wrote in a statement.

Both Parker and Dawkins will assume their interim roles immediately.