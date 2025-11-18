MARTA adds Breeze system upgrades, urges riders to allow extra time

article

The Brief Multiple MARTA stations will close specific faregates through early December, requiring riders to use alternate entrances. Riders must continue using existing Breeze cards and app because new fare equipment will not be active until 2026. MARTA plans a full transition to new faregates, open payment and a new Breeze app beginning next year.



MARTA riders will see more station entrance changes over the next two weeks as the agency installs new faregates and vending machines across the rail system. The work will not affect train or bus schedules, but riders may need to enter or exit from different locations than usual.

What we know:

MARTA says the closures are temporary and tied to a systemwide replacement of fare equipment scheduled through spring 2026. Riders should follow posted signs and allow extra travel time.

MARTA riders navigate station entrance detours at several Atlanta rail stops as faregate construction continues across the system, including closures at West End, North Springs, Kensington, Doraville and Indian Creek on dates through early December. Expand

Upcoming MARTA station changes

By the numbers:

Monday, Nov. 24: West End Station - The south faregates will close. Riders must use the north faregates. Customers who park in the south lot should follow signs directing them to the north entrance.

Tuesday, Nov. 25: North Springs Station - The west faregates near the bus loop will close. Riders should use the east faregates on the opposite side of the station.

Wednesday, Nov. 26: Kensington Station - Both sets of faregates at the east and west ends of the concourse will close. Bus loop faregates will remain open. ADA riders should plan for additional time. Riders entering from the north parking lot should follow signs to the bus loop faregates.

Monday, Dec. 1: Doraville Station - The south faregates are already closed. All remaining faregates will go under construction starting Dec. 1. Riders must use emergency gates and will need valid fare to exit at their destination.

Wednesday, Dec. 3: Indian Creek Station - The east faregates near the bus loop will close. Riders should use the west faregates.

MARTA stations construction

Local perspective:

Dunwoody: Upper concourse faregates closed. Use emergency gates. Riders must have fare to exit at their destination.

East Point: South faregates closed. Use north entrance and plan for extra time.

Lindbergh Center: Northwest and southwest faregates closed. Riders should use the northeast faregates near MARTA headquarters.

Ashby: East faregates closed. Use west faregates.

Georgia State: All faregates under construction. Riders must use emergency gates and have fare to exit elsewhere.

What you can do:

Riders should continue using the current Breeze cards, Breeze mobile app, faregates and ticket machines. New equipment may be visible at some stations but will not be active until next year.

Reduced fare and MARTA Mobility riders can get help by visiting a Reduced Fare office or contacting reducedfare@itsmarta.com or 404-848-5112. Institutional partners can email partnerprograms@itsmarta.com.

MARTA changes explained

What's next:

MARTA plans to introduce new faregates, validators, touchscreen vending machines, updated Breeze cards, open payment with bank cards and mobile wallets, and a replacement for the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app. Riders will need to download the new app and create a new account once the transition begins in 2026.

Regional transit agencies, including CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett and the ATL will also move to the new system.

MARTA will release more details about the transition this winter and into early spring. Riders can sign up for updates on the agency’s website.