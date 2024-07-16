Marjorie Taylor Greene pays tribute to Trump supporter killed at rally shooting at RNC

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene paid tribute to the Trump supporter killed during the weekend's shooting at a campaign rally on stage at the Republican National Convention.

Greene took the stage at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Monday night, echoing the country's prayers following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In her speech, the firebrand lawmaker cheered on the former president, "the founding father of the America First Movement" before transitioning to Saturday's attack.

"Two days ago, evil came for the man we admire and love so much. I thank God that his hand was on President Trump," she said.

Greene went on to pray for the family of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old who was killed after diving to protect his wife and daughter from bullets fired into the crowd at the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At least two others were wounded in the shooting.

"Corey embodied the spirit of America First. He displayed the ultimate show of love," Greene said. "He reminded America of what we must be - a people who will do whatever it takes to defend the people and the nation that they love."

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican from Georgia, speaks during the Republican National Convention (RNC) at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, US, on Monday, July 15, 2024. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Greene continued by saying that the Republican Party would "honor Corey's memory by building the country he wanted, the country he wanted for his children, and a government worthy of the American people."

The Georgia lawmaker then transitioned into a blistering attack on Democrats.

"For far too long the establishment in Washington has sold us out. They promised unity and delivered division," Greene said. "They promised peace and brought war. They promised normalcy and gave us Transgender Visibility Day on Easter Sunday."

Since 2009, Transgender Day of Visibility has been celebrated on March 31, which this year fell on Easter Sunday and prompted an uproar on the right. Easter is determined by the lunar calendar and can fall on a different day each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.