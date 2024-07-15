Expand / Collapse search

RNC 2024: List of Georgia delegates at Republican National Convention

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 15, 2024 5:04pm EDT
2024 Election
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - The 2024 Republican National Convention kicked off July 15 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Almost 60 delegates and 50+ alternates from the state of Georgia are attending the convention, which runs through July 18. 

RELATED: Georgia delegates on security, nominating Trump after assassination attempt

List of Republican delegates from state of Georgia at the 2024 Republican National Convention:

Josh McKoon

Mark Amick

  • Role: GOP activist

Dave Baker

  • Role: Former Public Service Commission member

Brittany Bennett

  • Role: 8th District GOP leader

Carl Blackburn

  • Role: 9th District GOP chair

Jessie Blankenship

  • Role: GOP activist

Ric Bravo

  • Role: Columbia County activist

Brittany Brown

  • Role: Chatham County GOP chair

Denise Bruns

  • Role: 14th District GOP chair

Nancy Burton

  • Role: Walker County GOP activist

Brad Carver

  • Role: 6th District GOP chair

Rep. Mike Cheokas

  • Role: Represents House District 151

Marlis Fewell

  • Role: Decatur County GOP chair

William Freeman

  • Role: Running for Georgia House seat

Dennis Futch

  • Role: Moultrie accountant, chairs the Colquitt County GOP

Pat Gartland

  • Role: Longtime Republican activist

Debra Giddens

  • Role: Ware County GOP chair

Salleigh Grubbs

  • Role: Cobb County GOP chair

Douglas Hartman

  • Role: DeKalb County GOP leader

Joanna Hildreth

  • Role: Catoosa County GOP chair

Bob Hinton

  • Role: 13th District GOP chair

Joannah Hollis

  • Role: Republican activist

Ginger Howard

  • Role: Longtime activist, former Republican National Committee member
  • Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Kathy Hurley

  • Role: Oconee County GOP chair

Caroline Jeffords

  • Role: Activist, recently elected as the Georgia GOP’s secretary

Alex Johnson

  • Role: Leader of the Georgia Republican Assembly, ran several campaigns to head the Georgia GOP
  • Social Media: Twitter

Trey Kelly

  • Role: Former Fulton County GOP chair

Betsy Kramer

  • Role: Activist, former Georgia House candidate for a Sandy Springs-based district

Ronald Kurtz

  • Role: Republican activist

Allison Largeman

  • Role: Lee County GOP leader

Bruce LeVell

  • Role: Trump adviser, former Gwinnett County GOP chair, ran for U.S. House in 2017

Pam Lightsey

  • Role: President of Georgia’s chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women

Rey Martinez

  • Role: State legislator, former mayor of Loganville

Marci McCarthy

Michael McLendon

  • Role: Republican activist

Mansell McCord

  • Role: Former treasurer of the Georgia GOP

Rufus Montgomery

  • Role: Former U.S. Army combat engineer, Gold Dome lobbyist

Denise Ognio

  • Role: Activist, previous delegate

Brandon Phillips

  • Role: Veteran political operative, aide to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

Alec Poitevint

  • Role: Business executive, longtime GOP official

Dianne Putnam

  • Role: Former chair of the Whitfield County GOP

Orien Roy

  • Role: Georgia field representative for Turning Point Action

Franklin Rozier

  • Role: Blackshear attorney, ran for state House seat in 2018

Alton Russell

  • Role: Columbus activist, past chair of the Third District GOP

David Shafer

  • Role: Former Georgia GOP chair. Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case.
  • Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Kathy Statham

  • Role: Republican activist

Bruce Thompson

  • Role: Former state senator, elected in 2022 as state labor commissioner
  • Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Jason Thompson

  • Role: Veteran organizer and activist, reelected to another term on the RNC

Julianne Thompson

  • Role: Longtime Republican activist, prominent in the state’s tea party movement

Kathleen Thorman

  • Role: Former Gordon County GOP chair

Rick Tillman

  • Role: Optometrist, longtime chair of the Carroll County GOP

Jim Tully

  • Role: Paulding County GOP chair

J. Scott Vandiver

  • Role: Candidate for a Gwinnett County-based Georgia House seat

Paul Voorhees

  • Role: Republican activist

Suzi Voyles

  • Role: Former candidate for U.S. House in 2022

Donna Watson

  • Role: Former 6th District GOP chair

Cooper Whitmire

  • Role: Staffer for the Georgia chapter of Talking Points Action, chair of the Hall County Young Republicans

Seanie Zappendorf

  • Role: Former Dawson County GOP chair, Georgia GOP state committee member