RNC 2024: List of Georgia delegates at Republican National Convention

The 2024 Republican National Convention kicked off July 15 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Almost 60 delegates and 50+ alternates from the state of Georgia are attending the convention, which runs through July 18.

List of Republican delegates from state of Georgia at the 2024 Republican National Convention:

Josh McKoon

Role: Chair of Georgia GOP, former state senator, and onetime candidate for Secretary of State.

Social Media: X (formerly known as Twitter)

Mark Amick

Role: GOP activist

Dave Baker

Role: Former Public Service Commission member

Brittany Bennett

Role: 8th District GOP leader

Carl Blackburn

Role: 9th District GOP chair

Jessie Blankenship

Role: GOP activist

Ric Bravo

Role: Columbia County activist

Brittany Brown

Role: Chatham County GOP chair

Denise Bruns

Role: 14th District GOP chair

Nancy Burton

Role: Walker County GOP activist

Brad Carver

Role: 6th District GOP chair

Rep. Mike Cheokas

Role: Represents House District 151

Marlis Fewell

Role: Decatur County GOP chair

William Freeman

Role: Running for Georgia House seat

Dennis Futch

Role: Moultrie accountant, chairs the Colquitt County GOP

Pat Gartland

Role: Longtime Republican activist

Debra Giddens

Role: Ware County GOP chair

Salleigh Grubbs

Role: Cobb County GOP chair

Douglas Hartman

Role: DeKalb County GOP leader

Joanna Hildreth

Role: Catoosa County GOP chair

Bob Hinton

Role: 13th District GOP chair

Joannah Hollis

Role: Republican activist

Ginger Howard

Role: Longtime activist, former Republican National Committee member

Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Kathy Hurley

Role: Oconee County GOP chair

Caroline Jeffords

Role: Activist, recently elected as the Georgia GOP’s secretary

Alex Johnson

Role: Leader of the Georgia Republican Assembly, ran several campaigns to head the Georgia GOP

Social Media: Twitter

Trey Kelly

Role: Former Fulton County GOP chair

Betsy Kramer

Role: Activist, former Georgia House candidate for a Sandy Springs-based district

Ronald Kurtz

Role: Republican activist

Allison Largeman

Role: Lee County GOP leader

Bruce LeVell

Role: Trump adviser, former Gwinnett County GOP chair, ran for U.S. House in 2017

Pam Lightsey

Role: President of Georgia’s chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women

Rey Martinez

Role: State legislator, former mayor of Loganville

Marci McCarthy

Role: DeKalb County GOP chair, political pundit

Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Michael McLendon

Role: Republican activist

Mansell McCord

Role: Former treasurer of the Georgia GOP

Rufus Montgomery

Role: Former U.S. Army combat engineer, Gold Dome lobbyist

Denise Ognio

Role: Activist, previous delegate

Brandon Phillips

Role: Veteran political operative, aide to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins

Alec Poitevint

Role: Business executive, longtime GOP official

Dianne Putnam

Role: Former chair of the Whitfield County GOP

Orien Roy

Role: Georgia field representative for Turning Point Action

Franklin Rozier

Role: Blackshear attorney, ran for state House seat in 2018

Alton Russell

Role: Columbus activist, past chair of the Third District GOP

David Shafer

Role: Former Georgia GOP chair. Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case.

Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Kathy Statham

Role: Republican activist

Bruce Thompson

Role: Former state senator, elected in 2022 as state labor commissioner

Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)

Jason Thompson

Role: Veteran organizer and activist, reelected to another term on the RNC

Julianne Thompson

Role: Longtime Republican activist, prominent in the state’s tea party movement

Kathleen Thorman

Role: Former Gordon County GOP chair

Rick Tillman

Role: Optometrist, longtime chair of the Carroll County GOP

Jim Tully

Role: Paulding County GOP chair

J. Scott Vandiver

Role: Candidate for a Gwinnett County-based Georgia House seat

Paul Voorhees

Role: Republican activist

Suzi Voyles

Role: Former candidate for U.S. House in 2022

Donna Watson

Role: Former 6th District GOP chair

Cooper Whitmire

Role: Staffer for the Georgia chapter of Talking Points Action, chair of the Hall County Young Republicans

Seanie Zappendorf