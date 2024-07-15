RNC 2024: List of Georgia delegates at Republican National Convention
ATLANTA - The 2024 Republican National Convention kicked off July 15 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Almost 60 delegates and 50+ alternates from the state of Georgia are attending the convention, which runs through July 18.
List of Republican delegates from state of Georgia at the 2024 Republican National Convention:
Josh McKoon
- Role: Chair of Georgia GOP, former state senator, and onetime candidate for Secretary of State.
- Social Media: X (formerly known as Twitter)
Mark Amick
- Role: GOP activist
Dave Baker
- Role: Former Public Service Commission member
Brittany Bennett
- Role: 8th District GOP leader
Carl Blackburn
- Role: 9th District GOP chair
Jessie Blankenship
- Role: GOP activist
Ric Bravo
- Role: Columbia County activist
Brittany Brown
- Role: Chatham County GOP chair
Denise Bruns
- Role: 14th District GOP chair
Nancy Burton
- Role: Walker County GOP activist
Brad Carver
- Role: 6th District GOP chair
Rep. Mike Cheokas
- Role: Represents House District 151
Marlis Fewell
- Role: Decatur County GOP chair
William Freeman
- Role: Running for Georgia House seat
Dennis Futch
- Role: Moultrie accountant, chairs the Colquitt County GOP
Pat Gartland
- Role: Longtime Republican activist
Debra Giddens
- Role: Ware County GOP chair
Salleigh Grubbs
- Role: Cobb County GOP chair
Douglas Hartman
- Role: DeKalb County GOP leader
Joanna Hildreth
- Role: Catoosa County GOP chair
Bob Hinton
- Role: 13th District GOP chair
Joannah Hollis
- Role: Republican activist
Ginger Howard
- Role: Longtime activist, former Republican National Committee member
- Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)
Kathy Hurley
- Role: Oconee County GOP chair
Caroline Jeffords
- Role: Activist, recently elected as the Georgia GOP’s secretary
Alex Johnson
- Role: Leader of the Georgia Republican Assembly, ran several campaigns to head the Georgia GOP
- Social Media: Twitter
Trey Kelly
- Role: Former Fulton County GOP chair
Betsy Kramer
- Role: Activist, former Georgia House candidate for a Sandy Springs-based district
Ronald Kurtz
- Role: Republican activist
Allison Largeman
- Role: Lee County GOP leader
Bruce LeVell
- Role: Trump adviser, former Gwinnett County GOP chair, ran for U.S. House in 2017
Pam Lightsey
- Role: President of Georgia’s chapter of the National Federation of Republican Women
Rey Martinez
- Role: State legislator, former mayor of Loganville
Marci McCarthy
- Role: DeKalb County GOP chair, political pundit
- Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)
Michael McLendon
- Role: Republican activist
Mansell McCord
- Role: Former treasurer of the Georgia GOP
Rufus Montgomery
- Role: Former U.S. Army combat engineer, Gold Dome lobbyist
Denise Ognio
- Role: Activist, previous delegate
Brandon Phillips
- Role: Veteran political operative, aide to U.S. Rep. Mike Collins
Alec Poitevint
- Role: Business executive, longtime GOP official
Dianne Putnam
- Role: Former chair of the Whitfield County GOP
Orien Roy
- Role: Georgia field representative for Turning Point Action
Franklin Rozier
- Role: Blackshear attorney, ran for state House seat in 2018
Alton Russell
- Role: Columbus activist, past chair of the Third District GOP
David Shafer
- Role: Former Georgia GOP chair. Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case.
- Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)
Kathy Statham
- Role: Republican activist
Bruce Thompson
- Role: Former state senator, elected in 2022 as state labor commissioner
- Social Media: X (formerly Twitter)
Jason Thompson
- Role: Veteran organizer and activist, reelected to another term on the RNC
Julianne Thompson
- Role: Longtime Republican activist, prominent in the state’s tea party movement
Kathleen Thorman
- Role: Former Gordon County GOP chair
Rick Tillman
- Role: Optometrist, longtime chair of the Carroll County GOP
Jim Tully
- Role: Paulding County GOP chair
J. Scott Vandiver
- Role: Candidate for a Gwinnett County-based Georgia House seat
Paul Voorhees
- Role: Republican activist
Suzi Voyles
- Role: Former candidate for U.S. House in 2022
Donna Watson
- Role: Former 6th District GOP chair
Cooper Whitmire
- Role: Staffer for the Georgia chapter of Talking Points Action, chair of the Hall County Young Republicans
Seanie Zappendorf
- Role: Former Dawson County GOP chair, Georgia GOP state committee member