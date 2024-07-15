Expand / Collapse search

RNC 2024: Georgia delegates on security, nominating Trump after assassination attempt

Published  July 15, 2024 4:40pm EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to Marci McCarthy, the chairwoman of DeKalb County's Republican Party, who is one of 59 Georgia delegates attending the Republican National Convention. She says the GOP is more resilient and energized moving into the 2024 election.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Emotions are high and security is tight in Milwaukee at the 2024 Republican National Convention after Saturday's assassination attempt on former President Trump.

Marci McCarthy, the chairwoman of DeKalb County’s Republican Party, is serving as one of Georgia’s 59 delegates at the convention.

"The gravity of us being here is so much more significant than it was when I got off the plane in Atlanta," McCarthy said.

She said Saturday's attack on former President Trump was terrifying but has made the GOP more resilient and energized.

"We’re pleased to see the amount of security. We saw snipers on the buildings last night at our 'Red, White, and Brew' party," McCarthy said.

The U.S. Secret Service says it has no plans to change its security measures at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Thousands of members of law enforcement have descended on Milwaukee, including some from metro Atlanta.

"Sandy Springs answered the call with several police officers here protecting all of the delegates," McCarthy said.

Sandy Springs officials said the city sent eight police officers and one firefighter to help Milwaukee police keep the convention safe.

"The Republican Party is here. We’re going to nominate President Trump for United States President," she said.

The Secret Service has updated its security plan at the RNC following the weekend’s attempt on Trump’s life but did not provide specifics.

Day one of the Republican National Convention 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Already, two people have been arrested, and two officers have been hurt in separate incidents outside the convention.