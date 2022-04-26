Expand / Collapse search

Marjorie Taylor Greene texted Trump aide about use of martial law after Jan, 6 riot, report says

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Marjorie Taylor Greene
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Antifa for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and suggested that lawmakers were talking about if then-President Donald Trump should declare martial law to stay in power, newly released texts to and from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows revealed Monday.

CNN released the 2,319 never-before-seen texts connected to Meadows that had been provided to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, which included messages from Trump's family, Rudy Giuliani, Sean Hannity, and My Pillow's Mike Lindell.

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE TESTIFIES IN LEGAL CHALLENGE TO HER REELECTION

One text, sent from Greene to Meadows the day after the attack, in part argued that "Antifa was mixed in the crowed (sic) and instigated it, and sadly people followed."

"Absolutely no excuse and I fully denounce all of it, but after shut downs (sic) all year and a stolen election, people are saying that they have no other choice. I defended Trump last night on Newsmax. He has been the greatest President. I will continue to defend him," Greene wrote to Meadows on Jan. 7.

Meadows responded with a "Thanks Marjorie."

Three days before President Joe Biden's inauguration, the text show that Greene sent Meadows note mentioning that a private chat was discussing the possiblity of enacting martial law. 

"In our private chat with only Members, several are saying the only way to save our Republic is for Trump to call for Marshall (sic) law," Greene’s said. "I don't know on those things. I just wanted you to tell him. They stole this election. We all know. They will destroy our country next. Please tell him to declassify as much as possible so we can go after Biden and anyone else!"

In a hearing over her eligibility for reelection last week in federal court in Georgia, the congresswoman responded to questions whether she had advocated martial law with repeated statements that she did not remember doing so - saying "I don't recall."

Voters in the Greene's district have filed a lawsuit arguing Greene helped facilitate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot that disrupted certification of Biden’s victory, making her ineligible for reelection under a rarely cited section of the 14th Amendment dealing with "insurrection or rebellion."

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court trial on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images)

But Greene — who, the day before the Capitol riot, proclaimed on TV that this is "our 1776 moment" — testified that she’s never endorsed violence.

Once the federal judge submits findings, Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger will be tasked with deciding the eligibility of Greene, a Trump loyalist, as he faces a tough primary challenge from a Trump-endorsed candidate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 