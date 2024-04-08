Marjorie Taylor Greene standing by eclipse, NE earthquake comments

article

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene is standing by comments she made about last week's earthquake in the Northeast and Monday's eclipse.

The unusual 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the East Coast on Friday. While it caused no widespread damage, the U.S. Geological Survey said more than 42 million people may have felt the quake.

The Republican representative then posted on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, that "God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent."

Greene also pointed to Monday's eclipse, saying there are "many more things to come."

Readers added context to Greene's statements in the replies and in a community note, pointing out that eclipses are predicted years in advance and that earthquakes happen all the time around the world.

In response, Greene posted again on Sunday morning and included a reference to the Biblical passage Luke 12:54-56, in which Jesus tells a crowd, "You know how to interpret the appearance of the Earth and the sky. How is it that you don’t know how to interpret this present time?"

"Yes eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen and we know when comets are passing by, however God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for those of us who believe," Greene wrote.

Last month, Greene surprised colleagues in the House of Representatives by filing a motion to vacate Speaker Mike Johnson, challenging his leadership during a vote on a $1.2 trillion package to keep the government open.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.