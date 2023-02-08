Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a 'liar' during State of the Union

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene screamed "liar" at President Joe Biden after the president claimed during his State of the Union address that some Republicans wanted to cut Medicare and Social Security programs.

Speaking on Tuesday in front of Congress, the president discussed GOP efforts to repeal the Democrats’ 2022 climate change and healthcare law and their reluctance to increase the federal debt limit, the nation’s legal borrowing authority that must be raised later this year or risk default.

"Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset. I am not saying it’s a majority," Biden said. As GOP lawmakers in the audience pushed back, Biden responded: "We’re not going to be moved into being threatened to default on the debt if we don’t respond."

In response, Greene and other Republicans jumped to their feet, with Greene yelling "liar."

The president answered back, "Stand up and show them: We will not cut Social Security! We will not cut Medicare!"

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reacts during President Joe Biden's State of the Union address during a joint meeting of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on February 07, 2023. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

As Republicans continued to protest his accusations, he said, "We’ve got unanimity."

In a video posted on Twitter after Biden's speech, Greene said she "called him a liar because that's what he is."

The Georgia lawmaker also said she couldn't understand what Biden was saying at times during his speech, "because he was yelling at people - yelling through the applause, and mumbling his words."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.