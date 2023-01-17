10-year-old boy missing after leaving SE Atlanta hospital, police say

article

Police is hoping someone can help them find a missing 10-year-old boy who walked away from an Atlanta hospital early Tuesday morning.

A search is underway for 10-year-old Mario Boyd, who they say disappeared from Hughes Spalding Hospital on Jessie Hill Jr. Drive in southeast Atlanta.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that Boyd was last seen on a security camera walking up Bell Street toward Edgewood Avenue.

The missing boy is described as having a short haircut. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and no shoes.

If you have any information about where Boyd could be, call the Atlanta Police Department.