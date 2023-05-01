Marine veteran in his 80s held at gunpoint during home invasion: 'I wasn't afraid of him'

A terrifying home invasion in Cobb County. An elderly couple was held at gunpoint and forced to hand over cash, gun and the keys to their car.

Ed and Linda Shanahan were watching TV when a stranger kicked his way through the front door of their home on Baker road last week.

"I get up to get my gun, it's in the bedroom, before I could get there the guy is in the living room pointing his weapon at my head," said Ed Shanahan.

The man held the couple at gunpoint and forced them into the bedroom.

"He was in between the two of us and told her to hurry. She said I'm 80 years old what do you expect? I can't run!" said Shanahan.

The Shanahans say the man wanted guns and cash. They handed over a little more than 300 dollars and a gun.

He then told Linda Shanahan lie on her stomach on the bed and took Ed Shanahan to the kitchen.

"I didn't know if I should try to do something, call 911 or press the alarm, but then thought if he heard me he may shoot him and then come back and shoot me," said Linda Shenahan.

He made Ed Shanahan kneel down, he grabbed the keys to their car and took off.

Police tracked the car and a few days later caught up with 36-year-old Earnest Williams. He is now in the Cobb County jail charged with 10 felonies. He's being held without bond.

Williams has an Atlanta address. Police say he had no connection to the Shanahans and don't know why he targeted their home.

The Shanahans got their car back. It is dented and dirty, but it's back. They've also added some security to their home.

"He may have been in the neighborhood days before, so he may have been looking for someone to victimize," said Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk.

"I've been in the Marine Corp 21 years. I've seen it all, I wasn't afraid of him. I figured if he's going to shoot me he's going to shoot me," said Ed Shanahan.