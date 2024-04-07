Marietta SWAT standoff appears to end in murder-suicide

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Marietta police have identified the two people found dead inside a home surrounded by SWAT where a suspect barricaded himself late Saturday afternoon.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Marietta SWAT standoff: 2 dead after man wanted for stolen weapons barricades self

The individuals were identified as 35-year-old Courtney Dobberson-Watts, and 37-year-old Michael Allen Reno.

Police tried to pull Reno over at around 4 p.m. for either driving with stolen plates or driving a stolen car. Reno fled to Amy Drive NE where Dobberson-Watts was renting a home. Officers tried to coax him out of the vehicle, when he ran out of the car, into the home and barricaded himself inside. It's believed that Reno and Dobberson-Watts were involved in a relationship.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Marietta police and SWAT reported a barricaded suspect on April 6, 2024. (Credit: Jake Parris)

By 10:40 p.m., officials forced their way into the back of the home where they discovered the two dead. They believe it was a case of murder-suicide.

This remains an open investigation and anyone with more information is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department 770-794-5300 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404-577-8477 if you wish to remain anonymous.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.