Potentially armed man wanted for stealing guns barricades self in Marietta home

Marietta police and the local SWAT team have a home on Amy Drive NE surrounded where a suspect reportedly barricaded themselves.

A viewer called the tip into the FOX 5 newsroom Saturday evening saying police were calling out for a "Michael Allen Reno."

Police said they tried to pull a man over at around 4 p.m. for either driving with stolen plates or driving a stolen car. The driver fled to Amy Drive. Officers tried to coax him out of the vehicle, when he ran out of the car, into a home and barricaded himself inside.

That's when they learned the driver, Michael Reno, was wanted in a series of thefts of guns and large amounts of cash. They believe he may be armed now.

Marietta police and SWAT reported a barricaded suspect on April 6, 2024.

"It's our goal to make sure we get him in our custody without harm to him or anyone else," said Officer Chuck McPhilamy. "Knowing that he is a suspect for quite a large amount of weapons, certainly it has everyone here playing it safe and trying to go as methodically as we can."

Immediate neighbors have been evacuated.

Marietta police told FOX 5 there was no hostage.

