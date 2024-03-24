Marietta self-defense class teaches high school girls how to protect themselves

article

The Marietta Police Department is introducing a self-defense class exclusively for high school girls and the leading ladies in their lives.

The Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) System is a 12-hour program that begins April 8 with follow-up classes held on the 10th, 15th and 17th from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. It costs $15 to attend.

The women-only course is expected to teach quick and effective ways to deliver pain to an attacker.

Female students and their female parents or guardians are invited to enroll. The class will fill up on a first come, first served basis.

The class will be held at the Marietta Police Department on Lemon Street. Click here to sign up. Participation in all four classes is required.