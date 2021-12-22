'Dangerous' Marietta fire successfully put out after crews tell neighbors to stay home

article

A "dangerous" fire that led crews to asking some Marietta residents to stay inside their homes early Wednesday morning has been safely put out.

Officials tell FOX 5 that they are on the scene of a house fire on the 100 block of Hope Street Northwest.

Crews called the fire a "dangerous situation" and are asking all residents nearby to be aware and stay out of the area.

Investigators say the fire started near the back porch and that they are still working to determine the cause.

The family inside was able to get out of the home without injuries.

