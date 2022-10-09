Marietta police shoot gun-wielding man on roof

A man, who officials said was in crisis, is being treated for injuries after an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

The Marietta Fire Department request help from the police around 10:30 p.m. when they located a young man standing on the roof of his home, holding a rifle.

When officers arrived to the house on Frances Avenue, they said the man on the roof started to wave the gun around.

Police said they ordered him to drop his weapon, but he pointed it at them instead.

The responding officers said they shot the man and apprehended him.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Officers revealed that the young man was 25-years-old. They said that his father had called the Marietta Fire Department to report his son was in a crisis and suicidal.

This case has since been forwarded to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for a full analysis of the shooting.

No one else was reported injured during the incident.