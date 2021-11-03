Marietta police searching for man seen desecrating American flags

Marietta police would like to find the man seen in the surveillance video damaging several American flags just off of Marietta Square over the weekend.

Police said the man was walking down Powder Springs Street around 2 a.m. on the morning of Oct. 31.

In the video, the man can be seen walking down the street towards Whitlock Avenue. The man appears to stumble down the road, knocking over three flags in a row planted into the brick sidewalk. The man then moves out of the frame of the camera, leaving the three flags bent over, two with the flags draping on the ground and one nearly flag against it.

Moments later, he returns, grabbing the first flag and flinging it to the opposite direction of which it was initially bent. He then moves to the second flag, straddles and walks over it, and then pushes the third flag out towards the street.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact MPD Detective Rohan at 770-794-5371 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

