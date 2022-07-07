Marietta police officer involved in shooting, investigators say

Marietta police say investigators are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting at a motel off of Interstate 75.

It happened at the Motel 6 located at 2360 Delk Road in Marietta. Video shot by a bystander shows a large section of the parking lot behind the building roped off by police.

It was not immediately clear if there were any injuries.

Details surrounding the incident have not been released.

