Marietta man fighting for his life days after serious motorcycle crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Cobb County police said a Marietta man is battling life-threatening injuries two days after he crashed and was ejected while driving his motorcycle.
Police said 29-year-old Andrew James Acker was driving a red Kawasaki Vulcan 900 south on Barrett Lakes Boulevard near Cobb Place Boulevard on Sunday when the motorcycle struck a curb.
Acker was thrown from the bike and landed in Barrett Lakes Boulevard. The bike settled near the driveway of Aviation Park.
Police responded at 4:37 p.m. and said Acker was rushed to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Police are still investigating the crash.
