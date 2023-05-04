Police: Pedestrian killed by truck on Marietta Highway

article

Police are investigating whether to charge a driver in a deadly crash involving a pedestrian in Canton Tuesday night.

The Canton Police Department report that the crash happened shortly before 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on Marietta Highway near Herndon Lane.

According to investigators, the pedestrian, identified as Canton resident Luis Tercero Loarca, was standing in the roadway when he was hit by a silver Ford truck.

Loarca died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident and have not said whether the driver will be charged in connection with the crash.