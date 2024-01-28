Man hit, killed crossing Marietta road at night

A man trying to cross the road was hit by a car and killed in Marietta Saturday night.

The Marietta Police Department's Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit opened an investigation. Officers say the man, identified as 57-year-old William Gould, was crossing Wylie Road outside of a marked crosswalk at around 10:15 p.m. when he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima.

Gould died at the scene.

The identity of the driver has not been made public.

Anyone with information on the crash is encouraged to call investigators at 770-794-5357.