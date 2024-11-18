Marietta exhibit highlights the toys of Christmas past

What’s the best toy you ever received for Christmas? Was it a Barbie or a G.I. Joe? Maybe a little red wagon or an Easy-Bake Oven?

Whatever it was — you’ve never forgotten it. And this holiday season, recapturing the feeling of waking up to that perfect present is as easy as visiting the Marietta History Center!

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent a few hours checking out the museum’s newest exhibit, called "Vintage Toys & Modern Cheer." Open through Jan. 4, the exhibit is essentially a celebration of iconic toys, featuring a collection of some of the most wished-for children’s items from holidays past. Museum curators say the goal is to connect each visitor with their inner child — and if seeing the toys doesn’t do it, chances are the classic toy commercials screening in the Museum Theater will!

Oh, and speaking of Christmas and toys, we should probably mention that the Marietta History Center is also apparently a favorite hangout of the Jolly Old Elf himself! So, as part of this year’s Marietta Square Winter Wonderland celebration, Santa will be available for pictures with kids at the Marietta History Center starting on Dec. 6 — for more information or to book a slot, click here.

The Marietta History Center is located at 1 Depot Street in Marietta, and its regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $10 for adults and $7 for students and seniors — and children under the age of 5 get in for free (as so active military and veterans). For more information on visiting, click here.