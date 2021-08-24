Marietta City Schools sets up COVID-19 testing site

As COVID-19 spreads through classrooms, one school district is offering free testing. Marietta City Schools began testing students, staff, and their families this week.

Marietta City Schools Superintendent Grant Rivera said when he found out families were having a hard time finding testing sites, he partnered with a local doctor and set up his own.

"Families who want to get tested or staff and students who want to get tested so they can get cleared and return back to school," said Rivera.

On Monday, 90 people showed up at the Lemon Street campus for the drive-thru free testing. Tuesday, 300 people showed up. The lines were long, but staff members stepped in to keep the line moving.

"We pulled central office staff to be out there making, making copies of forms, moving traffic, and disinfecting," said Rivera.

Rivera says it doesn't matter the reason someone shows up at the testing site, if someone wants a nasal swab, they'll give them one.

"It could be someone showing symptoms, it could be someone who got a close contact and may be asymptomatic," said Rivera.

In addition to testing, Marietta City Schools is offering vaccination clinics at the schools, like they did last spring.

"We're seeing more middle and high schools students asking for it, that's certainly their choice," said Rivera.

On top of the testing and vaccinations, this week, Marietta City Schools also implemented a temporary mask mandate.

"Our sole job is to make sure the kids are safe and we'll do whatever we have to do to make that happen," said Rivera.

