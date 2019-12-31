Mariah Carey becomes the first artist with No. 1 hits in 4 decades

It's not even 2020 yet but Mariah Carey is already breaking records.

Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour at Madison Square Garden. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

She is the first artist in history to have a number one single across four different decades.

"All I Want for Christmas Is You" leads the Hot 100 dated for Jan. 4, 2020.

That means Carey has ranked at the top of the chart in the 90's, 2000's, 2010's, and the 2020's.