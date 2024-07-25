Maria Gomez-Perez found safe: Search for missing 12-year-old ends after 57 days

After a nearly 60-day search, Hall County authorities say 12-year-old Maria Gomez-Perez has been found safe.

Few details about her safe recovery have been released other than that she was found in another state.

"The tireless work of our CIB, law enforcement partners and the community has resulted in the best possible outcome," Hall County Sheriff Gerald Couch said. "Our prayers for Maria’s safe return have been answered."

Maria Gomez-Perez (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

Maria was last seen at her home on Westside Drive in Gainesville on May 29. The Hall County Sheriff's Office had followed leads in South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Texas, Illinois and Maryland, but they all came up short. The FBI, GBI, Homeland Security, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division assisted in the search.

The Hall County sheriff says he is working to bring her home to her family.

A $50,000 reward for her safe return was established by law enforcement and community members. It remains uncertain whether the reward will be claimed.

