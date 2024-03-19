March Madness taking over workplaces: Over half of basketball fans watch on the job

article

March Madness 2024 kicked off with Selection Sunday on March 17, and the First Four is set to happen tonight, March 19. That's when the Wagner Seahawks will take on the Howard Bison, and the Colorado State Rams will meet the Virginia Cavaliers.

According to a new report from NCSharp.com, 51% of basketball fans across the country admitted to watching the NCAA tournament while at work.

In Georgia, that number rose slightly to 52%, despite the state not having a team in the tournament. Indiana led with 64%, followed by North Carolina at 61%. Pennsylvania (59%) and Kentucky (57%) were ranked third and fourth, respectively.

The survey of 2,000 fans also revealed that 1 in 5 fans have called in sick just to watch March Madness. Remote and hybrid workplaces are more likely to have March Madness brackets, with 73% of hybrid workers and 61% of remote workers planning to watch the tournament while on the job. 57% of on-site workers claimed they will also be tuning in.

Moreover, 65% of those surveyed said they fill out a bracket with their colleagues.

In 2023, the men's tournament garnered an average of 10 million viewers, marking a 7% decrease from the previous year but a 4% increase from 2021.