Protestors march for gun reform in Atlanta

Recent mass shootings in the U.S. have sparked outrage and political debate in Washington D.C.

One Atlanta congresswoman held a town hall to hear the thoughts and concerns of her youngest constituents before a group of residents joined thousands across the country and took to the streets in a march against gun violence on Saturday afternoon.

Congresswoman Nikema Williams, D-Ga., and Atlanta Board of Education Member Jason Esteves hosted a town hall for students at the King Center in the Old Fourth Ward. The topic of the town hall was gun safety.

"In the past 3 weeks we've witnessed a series of unfortunate events related to gun violence in our nation," an online event invitation said. "We must create a space to listen to our youth."

Mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York rallied voices of protestors calling on lawmakers to enact sweeping reforms of gun laws. Protestors across the country marched in unison at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, calling for action.

"March for Our Lives" first followed the Feb. 14, 2018, killings of 14 students and three staff members by a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence have lobbied legislators and testified on Capitol Hill this week.

